Chasing the 60s across parts of Southcentral through Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For all of May, Anchorage has yet to officially climb out of the low to mid 50s. That changes today as sunny skies and quiet weather makes a return to the region. This will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s for areas along and north of the Anchorage Bowl. Elsewhere across Southcentral, clouds will hold on a little longer and highs will climb into the low to mid 50s.

A few isolated showers could linger for eastern portions of the sound, but for the most part expect drier weather making a return to Southcentral into Friday. The sunny skies will stay with us through the first part of Friday, before our next system begins to push into the region. Clouds will quickly build from south to north through the day Friday. Along with the clouds will come an increase in showers from Friday night into Saturday. While most of the activity will stay near coastal regions, a few scattered showers inland can be expected as well.

The greatest extent of the rain will be seen in Southeast as widespread rain will continue into the weekend, along with cooler temperatures. This rain will bring many locations a few inches of rain into early next week before drier weather makes a return to much of Southcentral and Southeast.

Starting Monday of next week, the rain and clouds will slowly begin to exit the region. This will lead to sunshine making a return to both regions with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Elsewhere across the state, a flood warning has been issued for the village of Buckland along the Buckland River due to an ice jam. The NWS out of Fairbanks says the water has flooded most of the town with road access to the airport cut off by flood waters. Until the ice jam clears, water levels will continue to remain high for the village.

Enjoy your Thursday!

