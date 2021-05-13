Flooding in Buckland reaches homes, cuts off access roads and airport
Ice jam on Buckland River leads to major flooding in nearby village
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An ice jam that formed Wednesday evening on the Buckland River has flooded the village of Buckland, leaving the town without road and airport access according to reports from the River Observation Center and State Emergency Operations Center.
With water continuing to overflow the banks and the ice jam remaining in place, the National Weather Service out of Fairbanks has issued a flood warning for the area.
As a result of the flooding, many low-level structures could see flooding. The warning is in place until Saturday morning, with residents advised to take the necessary precautions to life and property.
According to the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management daily situation report, the Borough, Buckland City, Buckland Tribe, and the Buckland School are working with the SEOC to coordinate flooding response. The SEOC is also working with the Department of Public Safety, Department of Environmental Conservation, United States Coast Guard, National Weather Service.
