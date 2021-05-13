Advertisement

Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80

Students of the Washington Leadership Academy have written their positive hopes for the school...
Students of the Washington Leadership Academy have written their positive hopes for the school year on post-it notes, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Washington. The school "personalized learning" technique uses software, data and constant monitoring of student progress to adapt teaching to each child's strengths, weaknesses, interests and goals and enable them to master topics at their own speed.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M’s best-known products, the Post-it Note, has died at his home in Minnesota.

The family’s obituary says Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.

According to 3M, Silver was working in a company lab in 1968 when he discovered an adhesive formula that allowed notes to be easily attached to surfaces, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving a residue.

In 1974, a colleague came up with the idea of using Silver’s adhesive on paper and a product that later became known as Post-it Notes was born.

Silver’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Camp Invention, a STEM summer program for grades K-6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson takes slim lead over Dunbar
With one week left until the regular session ends, Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a proposal to...
Governor unveils new Permanent Fund proposal, joining legislators to resolve the dividend debate
Ivalu Blanchett,18, wears a beaded shawl her mother made for her to honor their Inuit heritage...
Blocking students from wearing cultural regalia at graduation was wrong, principal says
Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria in Anchorage, Alaska.
Moose’s Tooth restaurant to open second location
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Anchorage mayoral runoff remains close with Bronson taking a slim lead

Latest News

In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division...
DC Police victim of massive data leak by ransomware gang
Rep. Liz Cheney focuses on re-election after removal from party leadership
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) looks ahead to re-election after removal from party leadership
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks as CDC eases guidance on indoor mask-wearing
President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
Biden meets with GOP senators as infrastructure talks deepen
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, attorney Sidney Powell speaks in Alpharetta, Ga.
Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use