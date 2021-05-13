Advertisement

More sunshine, warmer temperatures on the way for Southcentral to end the work week

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Wednesday weather update
By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was another mix of clouds and sun breaks over much of Southcentral Wednesday with isolated rain showers in the mountains. One thunderstorm moved east out of the Kenai mountains, bringing rain and hail to Soldotna this afternoon.

By Thursday there won’t be anything left to the storm that’s been bringing showers to Southcentral this week. We’ll see clearing skies into the afternoon with mostly sunny skies likely again Firday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler overnight, dropping to the upper 30s, but mid to upper 50s are likely in the afternoon both Thursday and Friday.

A second storm will move through the area Saturday bringing chances for light rain to much of Southcentral late Saturday into Sunday, but most of the rain will be confined to the coast and we’ll quickly return to dry and warmer weather again Monday.

Have a great start to your Friday Eve!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

