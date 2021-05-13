Project will give 4th Avenue a much needed facelift

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Plans are in the works to make some significant upgrades to 4th Avenue in downtown Anchorage, spanning from E Street to A Street.

4th Avenue signals and lighting upgrade, E Street to A Street. (The Municipality of Anchorage)

Some of the upgrades will include street and pedestrian lighting as well as traffic signals.

“As you go through here you will see some areas of corrosion at the bases, and some of the pedestrian lights are even missing,” said Project Manager Melinda Tsu with the Municipality of Anchorage.

The group behind the project said they are working to make needed replacements to be in compliance with safety standards and codes. Some of the poles are deteriorating, and have bad foundations and bad wiring, among other safety concerns.

“It’s outdated infrastructure that has extended its service life and it just needs some updating,” Tsu said. “Some of this infrastructure is 50 years old.”

The project has outlined curbs that will be added along with plans to widen the sidewalk on parts of the south side of 4th Avenue.

4th Avenue signals and lighting upgrade, E Street to A Street. (The Municipality of Anchorage)

Construction is expected to start in July 2021 and wrap up by the summer of 2022.

To learn more about the project, visit the website the city has set up with more information at ancdowntownlights.com.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.