82 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, one of which was among a nonresident.

The state reported no new Alaska resident deaths related to COVID-19. A total of 347 Alaska resident deaths have been tied to COVID-19 so far. Alaska continues to have one of the lower death rates in the country when it comes to the virus.

The Ketchikan Emergency Operations Center announced Ketchikan set new records for the most cases in a single day with 20, community spread cases in the past seven days with 13 and a record high 5.24% positivity rate. Tuesday Ketchikan raised its community risk level to “very high” after experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases this past week.

The 81 new Alaska resident COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were identified among residents of the following communities.

Anchorage: 15

Ketchikan: 13

Fairbanks: 8

Metlakatla: 5

North Pole: 5

Anchor Point: 4

Palmer: 4

Wasilla: 4

Healy: 3

Tok: 3

Cordova: 2

Nome: 2

Seward: 2

Craig: 1

Eagle River: 1

Houston: 1

Juneau: 1

Kenai: 1

Petersburg: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Soldotna: 1

Unalaska: 1

Utqiaġvik: 1

Location under investigation: 1

The state also reported one new nonresident case of COVID-19 in Anchorage.

There are currently 38 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, along with two people being hospitalized for suspected cases, according to state data. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,530 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for the virus.

As of Thursday, more than 52% of Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, according to DHSS, and more than 46% are fully vaccinated. In Anchorage, nearly 50% of people age 16 and older are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS, and 32% of people 16 and older are fully vaccinated in the Mat-Su Borough.

The state has conducted more than 2.18 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, according to state data, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.67%.

