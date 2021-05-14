A bit of everything through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heading into the weekend, it’s going to be a mixture of conditions around much of the state. Most of the Interior, West Coast and Southcentral will see another day of sunshine on Friday. An area of low pressure in the Bering Sea will swing a front through Southcentral and into the Interior on Saturday bringing clouds and some showers. As the weekend ends, more sunshine returns for the West Coast down to Bristol Bay and the Alaska Peninsula. Southcentral will have a return of the sunshine later in the day on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Southeast will see rain for most areas through at least Friday morning. The central and northern areas of the Panhandle will shift to cloudy skies by the the afternoon but the rain returns Friday night and sticks around through Saturday.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Buckland River at Buckland until Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Bryan Fisher, director of the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the water was starting to recede by late Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.