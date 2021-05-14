Advertisement

A bit of everything through the weekend

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heading into the weekend, it’s going to be a mixture of conditions around much of the state. Most of the Interior, West Coast and Southcentral will see another day of sunshine on Friday. An area of low pressure in the Bering Sea will swing a front through Southcentral and into the Interior on Saturday bringing clouds and some showers. As the weekend ends, more sunshine returns for the West Coast down to Bristol Bay and the Alaska Peninsula. Southcentral will have a return of the sunshine later in the day on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Southeast will see rain for most areas through at least Friday morning. The central and northern areas of the Panhandle will shift to cloudy skies by the the afternoon but the rain returns Friday night and sticks around through Saturday.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Buckland River at Buckland until Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Bryan Fisher, director of the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the water was starting to recede by late Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson’s lead grows in mayoral runoff
With one week left until the regular session ends, Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a proposal to...
Governor unveils new Permanent Fund proposal, joining legislators to resolve the dividend debate
Ivalu Blanchett,18, wears a beaded shawl her mother made for her to honor their Inuit heritage...
Blocking students from wearing cultural regalia at graduation was wrong, principal says
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Anchorage mayoral runoff remains close with Bronson taking a slim lead
Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria in Anchorage, Alaska.
Moose’s Tooth restaurant to open second location

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather Tracy
Thursday, May 13 Morning Weather
Chasing the 60s across parts of Southcentral through Friday
Thursday, May 13 Morning Weather
Thursday, May 13 Morning Weather
Meteorologist Melissa Frey
More sunshine, warmer temperatures on the way for Southcentral to end the work week