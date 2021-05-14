Advertisement

Alaska bill would bar transgender girls from female sports

(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A bill introduced in the Alaska Senate would require schools to designate school-sponsored athletic teams or sports as male, female or co-ed and require participation in a female sport to be based on a participant’s sex assigned at birth.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Shelley Hughes, says the bill is the culmination of several months work. But she indicated it would not be pushed during the last days of this session. Bills pending at the end of the regular session carry over to next year. The executive director of an advocacy group for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community calls the bill discriminatory.

The president of the conservative Alaska Family Council calls it a way to ensure fairness.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson’s lead grows in mayoral runoff
With one week left until the regular session ends, Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a proposal to...
Governor unveils new Permanent Fund proposal, joining legislators to resolve the dividend debate
Ivalu Blanchett,18, wears a beaded shawl her mother made for her to honor their Inuit heritage...
Blocking students from wearing cultural regalia at graduation was wrong, principal says
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Anchorage mayoral runoff remains close with Bronson taking a slim lead
Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria in Anchorage, Alaska.
Moose’s Tooth restaurant to open second location

Latest News

The Canadian government extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
US Senate passes bill aimed at recovering part of Alaska’s cruise season
With one week left until the regular session ends, Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a proposal to...
Governor, legislators propose protecting the Power Cost Equalization Fund. Here’s what it does
Thursday Evening Weather Tracy
Flooding in Buckland reaches homes, cuts off access roads and airport
Interview: Flooding in Buckland reaches homes, cuts off access roads and airport