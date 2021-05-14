Alaska bill would bar transgender girls from female sports

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A bill introduced in the Alaska Senate would require schools to designate school-sponsored athletic teams or sports as male, female or co-ed and require participation in a female sport to be based on a participant’s sex assigned at birth.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Shelley Hughes, says the bill is the culmination of several months work. But she indicated it would not be pushed during the last days of this session. Bills pending at the end of the regular session carry over to next year. The executive director of an advocacy group for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community calls the bill discriminatory.

The president of the conservative Alaska Family Council calls it a way to ensure fairness.

