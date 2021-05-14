Alaska ends weekly $300 federal COVID-19 unemployment benefit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state will soon stop distributing a $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit that was brought on by the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic, joining over a dozen other states who have made similar cuts.

The benefit, which was set to end in September, is part of a federal COVID-19 unemployment compensation program. The state will stop distributing the extra money on June 12, according to a press release from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development commissioner’s office.

“As Alaska’s economy opens up, employers are posting a wide range of job opportunities and workers are needed,” said Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter in the release, later adding that there are training and employment resources available to those looking for work.

Those eligible for unemployment insurance and self-employed filers will continue to have access to extensions of state benefits through Sept. 6, according to the release.

