Advertisement

Alaska ends weekly $300 federal COVID-19 unemployment benefit

(401kcalculator.org)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state will soon stop distributing a $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit that was brought on by the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic, joining over a dozen other states who have made similar cuts.

The benefit, which was set to end in September, is part of a federal COVID-19 unemployment compensation program. The state will stop distributing the extra money on June 12, according to a press release from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development commissioner’s office.

“As Alaska’s economy opens up, employers are posting a wide range of job opportunities and workers are needed,” said Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter in the release, later adding that there are training and employment resources available to those looking for work.

Those eligible for unemployment insurance and self-employed filers will continue to have access to extensions of state benefits through Sept. 6, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla teacher found dead near relative’s home
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson’s lead grows in mayoral runoff
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Anchorage mayoral runoff remains close with Bronson taking a slim lead
With one week left until the regular session ends, Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a proposal to...
Governor unveils new Permanent Fund proposal, joining legislators to resolve the dividend debate
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2016, sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular...
1 dead, 1 injured by falling ice debris at Denali National Park
Friday, May 14 Morning Weather
Friday, May 14 Morning Weather
14-year-old Amalie Loki getting her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in South Anchorage.
‘If it’s good enough for me, it’s good enough for my kids’: Youth start getting the vaccine in Anchorage
Autumn Yoder is representing the state of Alaska is the Doodle for Google contest.
Meet Autumn Yoder, the Ketchikan High senior representing Alaska in the Doodle for Google contest