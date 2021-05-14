Alaska State Capitol mask mandate rescinded, but building remains closed to the public

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Capitol mask mandate was rescinded Friday afternoon, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance that people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 do not need to wear masks indoors in most settings.

The Legislature has kept a few exceptions for masking. Individual legislators can issue mask mandates in their own offices and masks may also be required in legislative information offices across the state, depending on COVID-19 numbers in those communities.

The Capitol building itself will remain closed to the public as it has been for over a year. Testing will be recommended for legislators and staff entering the building in a few circumstances, including if someone is unvaccinated for COVID-19 or if they return to Juneau after traveling, particularly to communities with high virus transmission rates.

The policy change was adopted unanimously by the Legislative Council, a committee that represents the Legislature as a whole, to cheers and sighs of relief.

Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, said before the vote that the Capitol’s COVID-19 policies had worked, shown by the low case numbers in the building.

Dillingham Independent Rep. Bryce Edgmon urged some caution, saying Friday’s announcement should not be treated as a “victory lap” and that legislators should remember that the pandemic is still not over.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.