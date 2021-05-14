Anchorage acting mayor announces plans to revoke mask mandate on May 21

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s largest city will soon revoke its mask mandate, nearly a year after the first emergency order requiring masking in public went into effect.

Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson announced Friday that the latest version of Anchorage’s mask mandate will be revoked effective at 8 a.m. on May 21 when the city will no longer require citywide masking in indoor or outdoor settings.

The news comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on Thursday that significantly eases mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated. The CDC now says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors, with the exception of crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

“This is a significant milestone and reflects the effectiveness of vaccines, and the commitment of our community over the past year to get us to this moment,” a release from the mayor’s office stated.

The city has been under various versions of a mask mandate since June 29, 2020, when the first emergency order requiring masks to be worn in public spaces went into effect.

The effective date, a week from the announcement, is intended to protect Anchorage School District students through the remainder of the school year, according to the release.

While the release from the mayor’s office said unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to continue to wear a mask, it notes, “A mask mandate applying only to unvaccinated individuals would have presented enforcement challenges and increased the burden on businesses.”

The revocation of Anchorage’s mask mandate will not prevent individual businesses and organizations from continuing to require masks, and people should be prepared to wear a mask in public when necessary, according to the release.

Anchorage Health Department Epidemiologist Dr. Janet Johnston said on Thursday that the CDC announcement increases the urgency for unvaccinated people to get vaccinated, as the risk of exposure is likely to go up in several public and social settings.

“We have to expect that there are going to be changes and that people are going to change their behavior,” she said. “So, getting, you know, where it might not have felt as urgent to be vaccinated, I think there is, there is more of a benefit, and also more of an urgency because it’s likely that people will be wearing masks less and there’s no way to know who’s vaccinated and who’s not.”

The announcement comes as the 14-day average for new daily COVID-19 cases dropped below 10 per 100,000 in the Municipality of Anchorage on Thursday, meaning the city has moved from high alert status to intermediate alert status for the first time since July 2020, according to the state’s alert levels.

As of Friday, more than 60% of eligible Anchorage residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release.

The mask mandate will be replaced by a mask advisory.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.