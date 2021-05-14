Sunny today, clouds and showers return Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you thought yesterday felt amazing, just wait until this afternoon. As sunshine continues to grip the region, temperatures will warm once more into the 50s and 60s. Anchorage will likely top out in the 60s for the first time since late April, as the high May sun combined with sunny skies allows for a nice stretch of warmth. While today will pretty much be identical to what we saw yesterday, we are adding some winds to the mix. Winds will increase out of the southeast later today ahead of our next weather maker. Winds will gusts upwards of 35 mph by the afternoon and evening hours. While it’s not too terribly gusty, it’s important to make sure you don’t have any loose objects lying around. While we are dry today, an isolated evening shower can’t be ruled out across the valley due to diurnal heat.

Starting tonight into Saturday, clouds make a return to Southcentral. This will bring a slight chance for showers in the forecast, although most of the rain will be for coastal regions. The rain won’t be widespread and will bring very light amounts to the region. While that will be the case, it will be beneficial to an area that has seen little rain this month (outside of coastal regions).

The rain will also bring widespread rainfall to the panhandle. While the heaviest rain will stay confined to the Southern Inner Channels, there is a chance for some brief dry time through the weekend.

All in all the weather pattern beyond the weekend, favors drier conditions and a return to highs back near 60. Even Southeast is expected to see some dry time and sunshine through the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

