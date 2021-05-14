Advertisement

Taglu: The orphaned black bear cub at the Alaska Zoo

An orphaned black bear cub arrived at the Alaska Zoo on Saturday.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An orphaned black bear has found a temporary home at the Alaska Zoo. Curator Shannon Jensen said the tiny male weighed less than five pounds when he arrived in Anchorage on Saturday and may be the smallest bear the zoo has ever received.

The cub, which rescuers named Taglu, the Inupiat name for “snowshoe”, was found by villagers near Kotzebue with no mother in sight. Jensen said the Alaska Department of Fish and Game determined the 3-4-month-old cub was orphaned and flew it to Anchorage and the Alaska Zoo.

Alaska Zoo Curator Shannon Jensen feeds an orphaned black bear cub in the zoo infirmary
Alaska Zoo Curator Shannon Jensen feeds an orphaned black bear cub in the zoo infirmary(ktuu)

Taglu has been gaining weight on a diet of formula, dog food and bananas, which he is particularly fond of, according to Jensen. The cub is fed five times a day. Visitors can watch the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. feedings through a glass window in the zoo’s infirmary. Jensen said in the near future, Taglu should be able to go outside to the infirmary yard where he will be much easier to see.

Zoo Director Pat Lampi said the plan is to keep the cub at the Alaska Zoo for about the next month, after which, he’ll head to a permanent home at the Oschner Park Zoo in Baraboo, Wisconsin. There, Taglu will join a 1-year-old female black bear named Miska who was orphaned in Alaska last year.

