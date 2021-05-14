The Fishing Report: How to tie a Prince Nymph fly

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the summer months approaching, fishermen are eager to return to the water. This week marks the start of Alaska’s News Source weekly Fishing Report and we began with the basics as Tranquility Base Fly Fishing owner and operator Johnny Burgess demonstrates how to tie a Prince Nymph fly.

“This is a huge menu item for trout,” Burgess said. “Just a good imitation.”

It’s a good fly to have in your tackle box because of its versatility in any type of water during any time of year, and a big reason why Burgess says he enjoys it.

The avid angler started his fishing company last year after his mom wanted a box of flies, and it has slowly evolved as demand grew. Burgess said his biggest motivation has been getting people on the water and involved in fly fishing.

“Fly tying is so therapeutic you can relax,” Burgess said. “It’s about being in your thoughts and having a good time.”

Watch the video above to find out how to tie a Prince Nymph fly, and for more information about Tranquility Based Fly Fishing visit their Instagram page.

A new Fishing Report will be published every Thursday. If you have an idea for a fishing report email Alaska’s News Source sports department at Sports@ktuu.com.

