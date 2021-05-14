Advertisement

Troopers rule death of man near Eagle a homicide after autopsy

Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers.(KTVF)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The early May death of a 69-year-old man near the village of Eagle is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Gerald L. Goodnoh was found on his property several miles outside the village of Eagle on May 6, according to an online trooper dispatch. While his death was originally thought to be due to natural causes, it was ruled a homicide on Tuesday after the State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, according to the dispatch report.

Goodnoh’s family found the body with a health aid from Eagle, and his body was later transported to the local medical clinic. The health aide initially reported Goodnoh died of natural causes, according to the dispatch.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office was then contacted to conduct an autopsy. Troopers retrieved Goodnoh’s body, transported him to Tok and then he was sent to the examiner’s office.

The dispatch said investigators from the Fairbanks General Investigative Unit were sent to Eagle and have initiated a homicide investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla teacher found dead near relative’s home
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson’s lead grows in mayoral runoff
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Anchorage mayoral runoff remains close with Bronson taking a slim lead
With one week left until the regular session ends, Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a proposal to...
Governor unveils new Permanent Fund proposal, joining legislators to resolve the dividend debate
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

Undated shot of Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage Assembly votes to end mask mandate effective immediately
In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2016, sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular...
1 dead, 1 injured by falling ice debris at Denali National Park
An orphaned black bear cub arrived at the Alaska Zoo on Saturday.
Taglu: The orphaned black bear cub at the Alaska Zoo
Moose’s Tooth restaurant to open second location
Moose’s Tooth restaurant to open second location