Troopers rule death of man near Eagle a homicide after autopsy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The early May death of a 69-year-old man near the village of Eagle is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Gerald L. Goodnoh was found on his property several miles outside the village of Eagle on May 6, according to an online trooper dispatch. While his death was originally thought to be due to natural causes, it was ruled a homicide on Tuesday after the State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, according to the dispatch report.

Goodnoh’s family found the body with a health aid from Eagle, and his body was later transported to the local medical clinic. The health aide initially reported Goodnoh died of natural causes, according to the dispatch.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office was then contacted to conduct an autopsy. Troopers retrieved Goodnoh’s body, transported him to Tok and then he was sent to the examiner’s office.

The dispatch said investigators from the Fairbanks General Investigative Unit were sent to Eagle and have initiated a homicide investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check in for updates.

