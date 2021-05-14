Advertisement

Troopers say Quinhagak child died after being hit by tribal police vehicle

(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a young child is dead after being hit by a tribal police officer’s vehicle in Quinhagak Thursday evening.

Troopers said at around 5 p.m. that day they got a call about the incident. Initial reports indicate that a tribal police officer was leaving a home in the village in a pickup truck when they allegedly drove over a child who was “near or under the front of the truck,” troopers wrote in the dispatch.

The child was pronounced dead at the Quinhagak Health Clinic, according to the report.

Troopers arrived in Quinhagak by plane, and an investigation is currently underway.

The child’s family were on the scene, and the State Medical Examiner’s Office has been notified, troopers wrote.

