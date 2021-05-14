Advertisement

Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:18 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers can stop wearing masks on May 18. Walmart is offering them a $75 incentive for getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla teacher found dead near relative’s home
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson’s lead grows in mayoral runoff
Anchorage mayoral candidates Forrest Dunbar (left) and Dave Bronson (right).
Anchorage mayoral runoff remains close with Bronson taking a slim lead
With one week left until the regular session ends, Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a proposal to...
Governor unveils new Permanent Fund proposal, joining legislators to resolve the dividend debate
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers rule death of man near Eagle a homicide after autopsy
In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2016, sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular...
1 dead, 1 injured by falling ice debris at Denali National Park
FILE - This Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007, file photo shows Pittsburgh Steelers' Najeh Davenport in...
Retired Black players say NFL brain-injury payouts show bias
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means