109 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no additional deaths related to the virus.

A total of 347 Alaska resident deaths have been tied to COVID-19 so far. Alaska continues to have one of the lower death rates in the country when it comes to the virus.

Friday, the Anchorage Assembly voted to end the city’s mask mandate effective immediately.

Ketchikan continues to experience high case counts and widespread virus transmission, after the town upgraded its community risk level to “very high” earlier this week.

The 108 new Alaska resident COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were identified among residents of the following communities.

Ketchikan: 25

Anchorage: 22

Wasilla: 14

Fairbanks: 8

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 7

Bethel Census Area: 5

Eagle River: 4

Homer: 3

Juneau: 3

Palmer: 3

Hooper Bay: 2

Kenai: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

North Pole: 2

Soldotna: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Location under investigation: 1

The state also reported one new nonresident case of COVID-19 in an unknown part of the state.

There are currently 32 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, along with four people being hospitalized for suspected cases, according to state data. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,530 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for the virus.

As of Friday, more than 52% of Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, according to DHSS, and close to 47% are fully vaccinated. In Anchorage, nearly 50% of people age 16 and older are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS, and 32% of people 16 and older are fully vaccinated in the Mat-Su Borough.

The state has conducted more than 2.18 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, according to state data, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.54%.

While the statewide alert level based on the average daily case rate per 100,000 people remains high, Anchorage has fallen back into the intermediate risk level, with an average case rate over the last 14 days of 9.22.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.