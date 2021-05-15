Assault at Travel Inn sends one to the hospital with life threatening injuries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are investigating an assault at the Travel Inn that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the Travel Inn located at East 7th Avenue and Gambell Street in regards to a disturbance. When officers arrived they found an adult male that had been injured. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a group of people were in a hotel room when a fight broke out, according to a Nixle report. The suspect or suspects left the hotel before police arrived. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 311 or Crime Stoppers online.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.