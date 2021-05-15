Advertisement

UAA men’s and women’s basketball teams successfully recruit D1 transfers

By Austin Sjong
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Miyah Lewis-Hampton is transferring from San Jose State University and Darius Guinn is transferring from Bryant University to join the teams at University of Alaska Anchorage.

Recruiting amid the pandemic has been a challenge for everyone across the country, but especially for UAA, since being based in Alaska already puts teams far away from much of the talent in the transfer portal. In an interview earlier this year, women’s basketball Head Coach Ryan McCarthy said he approaches potential Division I recruits in a very straightforward way.

“As we start recruiting these ladies, especially for the ones that are trying to decide whether or not they want to play Division I or not, they have to make a decision, do they want to play for something, because in this program we’ve proven if you come here, you’re probably going to be in a position to compete for a championship,” McCarthy said.

Lewis-Hampton is 6 feet tall and spent three seasons at San Jose State where she red shirted her first season. With the NCAA decision to not count the 2020-21 year against student athletes’ eligibility, that means that Lewis-Hampton has the potential to play three seasons for UAA.

On the men’s side, Head Coach Rusty Osborne said that he and his program heavily recruited Guinn a year ago before he decided to sign with Bryant University and play Division I. Unfortunately Guinn suffered a torn labrum right as he reported to Bryant University and was sidelined. Guinn had surgery and it is now completely healed, but while he was rehabbing he stayed on the West Coast and eventually reached back out to UAA after weighing his options.

“One thing led to another and because we had recruited him quite heavily the year before, and he has some connections on our team, we were able to sign him and we feel real fortunate,” Osborne said. “We feel real good about various coming in next year.”

Only time will tell if the new recruit for the women’s team will help them sustain their winning ways and if the new recruit for the men’s program will help boost their play to the next level.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

