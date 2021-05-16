It’s an ever shifting weather pattern

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds and showers will give way to sunshine across most of Southcentral starting Sunday. We’re looking at decreasing clouds through the day for Anchorage, the Mat-Su and the Kenai Peninsula. Still expecting some rain showers for Prince William Sound for Sunday but the mostly sunny skies move in on Monday. The sunshine doesn’t last for long. Increasing clouds again on Tuesday with the sunshine returning for Wednesday.

Southeast will see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a chance of showers across the Panhandle. Yakutat saw more than a half-inch of rain on Saturday. Juneau received .45 inches of rain by 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Lightning and thunderstorms have been popping up across the Interior from McGrath to near Nenana and the north side of the Alaska Range. It’s likely those thunderstorms will return for Sunday, Monday and possibly Tuesday and could contain small hail and gusty winds.

Snow is expected in the Brooks Range for Sunday afternoon from Anaktuvuk Pass to Atigun Pass north to Sagwon. Some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

