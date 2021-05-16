Masks still required at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -People still wear masks at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, even though the city lifted its mask mandate Friday.

Those are still needed at all of the nation’s commercial airports. Not everyone agrees.

“CDC’s claiming we don’t need it anymore. I trust the CDC with that,” said Wasilla’s Nathan Keene, as he and his family prepared to fly to Southwest Florida.

The CDC said Thursday fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks, except where required by federal, state or local laws. The agency joined the TSA and the U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday. All three reminded people the masks are required if you use any other form of public transportation to travel into, out of or within the nation.

“I think it’s okay to keep everyone safe, the older safe, the younger people safe, people with problems breathing, stuff like that,” said Rika Torgamsen as she flew home to Kodiak.

The airport also offers something it hopes will help protect people during the pandemic-COVID-19 vaccinations.

Anchorage is Alaska’s first commercial airport that offers the free vaccine. The Department of Health and Social Services makes them available only to Alaskans. That changes to anyone in the state, including tourists, on June 1.

DHSS is working on making the COVID-19 vaccine available at the Fairbanks International Airport, and Juneau International Airport.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.