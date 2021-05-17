Advertisement

Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Dozens of protestors on Monday took one of Tokyo’s busiest streets and called for the cancellation of the Summer Olympics, which Japan is determined to host despite a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

With the number of hospitalized patients close to record-high levels, along with a slow vaccine rollout, more people in Japan are feeling uneasy about the prospect of carrying out the world’s biggest sports event in just 10 weeks.

The rally was originally planned as a protest to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach’s cancelled May 17-18 visit to Japan.

“Medical workers in Japan are all exhausted, and there is no guarantee that the Olympics could be held safely,” Keiko Nakamori, a 65-year-old protester, said outside Shimbashi station.

A survey published Monday by the Asahi newspaper showed more than 80% of 1,527 respondents said the Olympic Games should be canceled or further postponed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck is a total loss after it erupted in flames near Portage along the Seward Highway.
Truck catches fire along Seward Highway
APD investigates assault at Travel Inn leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.
Assault at Travel Inn sends one to the hospital with life threatening injuries
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
TSA line at TSAIA.
Masks still required at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
A Tempe, Arizona, woman is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young...
Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona

Latest News

An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israeli strikes hit Gaza tunnels as diplomats work for truce
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for...
New S.C. law makes inmates choose electric chair or firing squad
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Japan: Tokyo protest against Olympic games