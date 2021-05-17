Arnold wins back to back Gold Nugget Triathlons

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Gold Nugget Triathlon is back and the same winner reigns supreme. Stephanie Arnold won her second Gold Nugget in a row with a time of 50:45.

The race featured many changes in format, in which most all of the GNT activities were canceled. One of the main alterations is a much smaller cap on certain participant allowances: only 400 people allowed to compete in the full, in-person version of the race. The GNT took place at Chugiak High School. The course was also shortened from years past, but still featured a 300 yard swim, 9 mile bike ride and 3.1 mile run.

While Stephanie Arnold will admit that she isn’t the strongest swimmer, she shined when it came to the transitions, posting some of the fastest times when it came to switching to the next leg. Competing and seeing the other racers wasn’t lost on the champ either — something that became abundantly clear amid the pandemic.

“It is just awesome to be out here again,” said Arnold as she cheered for other finishers as they crossed the finish line. “I don’t think you can beat the camaraderie. Seeing all of these women is so much fun. I actually applied for residency medical residency and I wrote about this community in my medical residency essay because that is what it means to me it means so much to me.”

Winning The Gold Nugget Triathlon for most people would be the highlight of their summer, but for Arnold it might not even be the highlight of her weekend. The day before winning her second straight GNT she graduated from med school. Talk about a busy weekend!

