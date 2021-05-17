Mackey back on the track after nasty crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lance Mackey, 4 time Iditarod champion, got back behind the wheel of a race car this weekend after a bad wreck just a couple of weeks ago.

The Iditarod legend said while the crash did look bad and he is still a bit sore from the incident, all of the safety equipment and staff worked perfectly.

“It was pretty scary. It was a good ride, and I have said this before, I don’t drive around with a 5 point harness and a safety crew in my truck, but you probably should everyday,” Mackey said with a smile on his face. “We are out here racing cars that are designed to take a blow. We had safety gear and a safety crew that knew what they were doing, and that is why I am standing here today.”

Mackey crashed in a legends model car when he was racing in Washington, but for this race, the first of the Alaska Raceway season, he raced in what is called a baby grand. Mackey has always been into racing but got into his first race car in 2015 when a friend let him take his for a spin. Three weeks later he had his own. Mackey said he enjoys the challenge of going from a big dog on the Iditarod trail, to a rookie in both of the classes that he races in. He also said that mushing and race car driving aren’t all that different.

“There are a lot of similarities in the fact that you are racing, and that you are always looking for a move or plan” Mackey said, “You don’t have a whole lot of time to think out here. You better be in your helmet, unlike the back of a dog sled when all you have time to do is think.”

Mackey held his own in his race finishing 4th out of the 7 racers that participated.

