May has been nice, but it’s also been unusually dry

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Through the first half of May, Anchorage is currently sitting just outside the top 10 driest Mays on record. That’s certainly not a trend we want to get behind as we gear up for summer and fire season across Southcentral. While the sunshine has been pleasant and the warmth making it enjoyable to get outside, the rain has been hard to come by for inland regions. Lately, most of the storm systems have been impacting coastal regions of Southcentral, with little making its way northward. Now, with drier conditions settling back into the region we’ll continue to add to our deficit.

As of now, Anchorage has only seen 0.07″ of rain, with higher amounts elsewhere. While we do stay on the dry and pleasant side, we’re watching another incoming storm system form the southwest. This low will take it’s time getting here, as a high in the Bering Sea will prevent a northerly movement of the low. As the high backs off and builds in over the Seward Peninsula, we’ll see the low gradually begin to move into the Gulf of Alaska. This will lead to a steady increase in clouds for us, with a chance for showers arriving as we head from Thursday night into Friday. While most of the impacts will be seen for those who live along coastal regions, we should tap into plenty of moisture in Anchorage to at least see 0.01-0.02″ of rain. While not a lot, any amount will certainly be beneficial to the region.

Meanwhile, Southeast is finally catching a break and drying out. Sunshine will grip a large portion of the panhandle through the middle of the week. While some lingering showers and clouds are evident this morning, expect clearer and drier conditions to return into the afternoon and evening. This dry trend continues through Thursday, before the aforementioned low also brings the return to rain showers by Friday and into the weekend.

As for highs, both regions will see temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s each day.

Elsewhere across the state, high pressure will yield quiet conditions. Breakup looks not bring any significant concerns today, with most rivers open to mostly open. Expect to see improving conditions through the rest of the month.

Have a magnificent Monday!

