The work week starts with some sunny skies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of western Alaska, Southwest, Southcentral and Southeast will start off the work week with mostly sunny skies. This is a week of transitions. Expect clouds to sweep through on Tuesday and hit and miss sunshine through midweek. Anchorage and the Mat-Su will see temperatures near 60 degrees by the middle of the week as well.

Temperatures overnight are expected to drop into the mid to low 30s for the Panhandle, so the National Weather Service has called a Frost Advisory for much of the region from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday. Sensitive plants should be brought inside or covered up to protect them from the potential frost.

