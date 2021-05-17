Advertisement

Truck catches fire along Seward Highway

No injuries or delays
The truck is a total loss after it erupted in flames near Portage along the Seward Highway.
By Kristen Durand
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thick smoke could be seen from miles away as a truck caught fire around 7 p.m. Sunday along the Seward Highway near Portage.

The Girdwood Fire Department responded to the fire. Fire Chief Michelle Weston said the truck was towing a boat. She said the truck is a total loss, but the driver and passengers were able to disconnect and save the boat. The damage to the truck was so extensive, Weston said they couldn’t tell what caused the fire.

Weston said there were no injuries or delays thanks to the quick thinking of the driver. The driver was able to safely pull into a nearby parking lot which was recently constructed for hooligan fisherman.

Weston also stressed the importance of hooligan fishermen parking in the designated parking areas. Parking along the side of the highway is not ideal for passing emergency vehicles.

