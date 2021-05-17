Advertisement

Weather Lab: Koyuk students make their own weather insturments and learn about hail

Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited with the first graders virtually
By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From anemometers to windsocks, the first graders in Koyuk Alaska are learning about the tools meteorologists use to track the weather, including making their own weather instruments.

They’ve been keeping a close eye on the conditions at their school and how the weather changes daily. Now in the weather lab, they’re learning how the meteorologists at Alaska’s Weather Source also track the conditions on the Seward Peninsula.

In this week’s Weather Lab Question of the week, these students want to know how hail is made. Check out the video above for the answer.

