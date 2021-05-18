140 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported from Saturday through Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 for the period of Saturday through Monday, as well as 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths through routine death certificate review.

The state no longer reports new cases over the weekend, and the new cases from Saturday and Sunday get reported along with Monday.

Of the 11 deaths reported by the state, only was recent, according to health officials. That death involved a Fairbanks man in his 70s. The other 10 were identified through death certificate review, which is a routine process that takes several weeks. The 10 deaths that occurred over the last several months included: a Fairbanks man in his 50s, a Bethel Census Area woman in her 60s, a Palmer woman in her 70s, a Wasilla woman who was 80 or older, a Wasilla man who was 80 or older, a Wasilla man in his 50s, a Wasilla woman in her 30s, an Anchorage man in his 60s, an Anchorage woman in her 50s and a Kodiak man in his 70s.

A total of 358 Alaska resident deaths have been related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Alaska still has one of the lower COVID-19 death rates in the country.

Of the 140 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday from over the weekend, 136 of the cases were identified among Alaska residents from the following communities:

Anchorage: 34

Chugach Census Area: 19

Ketchikan: 17

Fairbanks: 14

Wasilla: 11

Eagle River: 7

Metlakatla: 5

North Pole: 4

Seward: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3

Palmer: 3

Sitka: 3

Big Lake: 2

Delta Junction: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Chugiak: 1

Juneau: 1

Kodiak: 1

Nome: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Soldotna: 1

Tok: 1

The state also identified four new COVID-19 cases among nonresidents — one in Anchorage, one North Slope worker in Prudhoe Bay and two in unidentified parts of the state.

According to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard, more than half of Alaska residents age 16 and older have gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 47% are fully vaccinated.

Rates of vaccination vary between different regions of the state. In the Juneau region, more than 68% of people age 16 and older are fully vaccinated, while nearly 50% are fully vaccinated in Anchorage and 32% are fully vaccinated in the Matanuska-Susitna region, according to state data.

As of Monday, there are 22 people being hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, according to DHSS data, along with three people being hospitalized for suspected cases. More than 1,540 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for the virus since the pandemic began.

The state has conducted more than 2.2 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.42%.

