Alaska cruise season captures glimpse of hope, Norwegian Cruise Line resumes selling tickets to the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Norwegian Cruise Line has resumed selling tickets for its Norwegian Bliss cruise ship to Alaska, offering a glimpse of hope for the state’s upcoming cruise season.

The decision came not long after the U.S. Senate passed a bill last week to temporarily relieve large cruise ships from stopping in nearby foreign ports when traveling between Washington State and Alaska.

“We remain optimistic that by working with the CDC and local port and government authorities in the destinations we visit that we will be able to resume safe cruising in the U.S. this summer,” said a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson through email Tuesday. “As such, we have opened for sale voyages on Norwegian Bliss to be scheduled for August until the end of the season.”

The state has been on the verge of experiencing another non-existent cruise season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Canada’s ban on large cruise ships until February 2022.

However, on May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on mask mandates for vaccinated people, allowing them to no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most places.

On that same day, the Senate unanimously passed the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, introduced by Sen. Lisa Murkowski. The bill is currently awaiting a decision from the House of Representatives, where it would also have to be passed and then signed by President Joe Biden before it could be enacted.

“We are encouraged by the recent dialogue with CDC and the passage of the bill in the Senate,” said Howard Sherman, executive vice president of onboard revenue and destination services for Norwegian Cruise Line, in an email.

Currently, the Passenger Vessel Services Act prohibits foreign-flag vessels from taking passengers between two different U.S. ports without stopping at a nearby foreign port. For cruises coming to Alaska, that foreign port is Canada.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.