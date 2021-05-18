Advertisement

APD investigating death after human bone found

By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the Campbell Park neighborhood after someone found a human bone.

The police department was contacted on Saturday by a person who found what they thought was a human bone in the woods near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Tudor Centre Drive, according to a press release from the department.

The bone was confirmed to be human after officers collected it for analysis, the release stated.

Investigators and the department’s crime scene team are in the area again Tuesday to investigate further, according to the release. The identity of the human remains, and the cause of the person’s death, have not been determined.

