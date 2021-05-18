Cool mornings, warm afternoons and plenty of sunshine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hopefully you’re a fan of sunshine, as there is plenty of it to go around. High pressure nosing into the Gulf of Alaska and across parts of Southwest Alaska, will keep sunny and warm conditions with us through the middle of the week. The combination of this will allow temperatures to top out in the lower 60s, paving the way for one of the warmest days Southcentral has seen all year long.

With the high May sun, lack of clouds and warm temperatures now is the time to start lathering up with sunscreen if you are going to be outside for extended periods. We’ll hold onto the quiet and dry conditions through Wednesday and then clouds will slowly make a return to Southcentral. This comes as two areas of high pressure slowly begin to back off, opening the door for a low to move into the Gulf of Alaska. While tomorrow will still be warm, we’ll see some clouds make a return, along with windy conditions into the afternoon.

We stay on the dry side for Wednesday, but rain arrives overnight for coastal regions and then begins to build into inland regions of Southcentral Thursday night into Friday. With the return to light rain and cloudy skies, temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than what we’re seeing now.

Southeast will see an additional day of sunshine and then clouds return by Thursday with rain to close out the week.

For now the active weather pattern is on hold, so get outside and take advantage of the sunshine.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

