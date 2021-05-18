Advertisement

Cool mornings, warm afternoons and plenty of sunshine

Temperatures flirt with 60° through Wednesday evening
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:07 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hopefully you’re a fan of sunshine, as there is plenty of it to go around. High pressure nosing into the Gulf of Alaska and across parts of Southwest Alaska, will keep sunny and warm conditions with us through the middle of the week. The combination of this will allow temperatures to top out in the lower 60s, paving the way for one of the warmest days Southcentral has seen all year long.

With the high May sun, lack of clouds and warm temperatures now is the time to start lathering up with sunscreen if you are going to be outside for extended periods. We’ll hold onto the quiet and dry conditions through Wednesday and then clouds will slowly make a return to Southcentral. This comes as two areas of high pressure slowly begin to back off, opening the door for a low to move into the Gulf of Alaska. While tomorrow will still be warm, we’ll see some clouds make a return, along with windy conditions into the afternoon.

We stay on the dry side for Wednesday, but rain arrives overnight for coastal regions and then begins to build into inland regions of Southcentral Thursday night into Friday. With the return to light rain and cloudy skies, temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than what we’re seeing now.

Southeast will see an additional day of sunshine and then clouds return by Thursday with rain to close out the week.

For now the active weather pattern is on hold, so get outside and take advantage of the sunshine.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck is a total loss after it erupted in flames near Portage along the Seward Highway.
Truck catches fire along Seward Highway
A tuft of dry grass. With just a minor spark, the Division of Forestry says this could easily...
Division of Forestry explains some odd things that start fires
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Election results will not be updated Monday
Coronavirus.
140 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported from Saturday through Monday
An ice jam on the Buckland River flooded the village of Buckland on May 12. The area is still...
Alaska governor declares disaster in Buckland after ice jam causes flooding

Latest News

Tuesday, May 18 Morning Weather
Tuesday, May 18 Morning Weather
Alaska's Weather Source
Frost Advisories and chilly overnight temperatures
Monday Evening Forecast with Tracy
Monday, May 17 Morning Weather
May has been nice, but it’s also been unusually dry