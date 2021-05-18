Advertisement

Frost Advisories and chilly overnight temperatures

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite being the middle of May, temperatures across southern areas of Alaska are on the chilly-side, particularly overnight. Normal overnight lows for Anchorage are at 40 degrees at this time of year. Monday morning, the temperature dropped to 35 for the official low.

Southeast is also seeing low temperatures below normal and near that freezing mark. Frost Advisories are in place from midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday for much of the Panhandle. Temperatures in some areas could drop to 33 degrees overnight which will result in frost formation. Bring in or cover temperature-sensitive plants.

The sunshine continues across Southcentral and Southeast for Tuesday but a new system is moving into Southwest Alaska starting Wednesday. That front will swing through Southcentral and the Panhandle starting Thursday night into Friday.

