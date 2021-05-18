Advertisement

Kerry says US examining carbon border tax, sees risks

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry, left,...
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry, left, walk to a meeting at the Foreign Office in Berlin on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.(Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry said Tuesday that Washington is looking into the possibility of introducing a fee on imports from countries that don’t tax heavy polluters, but cautioned that such a move could carry risks “downstream.”

Kerry said President Joe Biden had instructed U.S. officials to examine “play it out: what are the consequences, how do you do the pricing, what is the impact.”

“But he wants to make sure we’ve thoroughly vetted it and thought about it as a matter of policy, particularly because our friends are doing so,” Kerry said.

The European Union has indicated it will put forward plans next month for a carbon border adjustment mechanism aimed at pushing its trading partners into doing more to cut carbon emissions if they want to sell their goods in the world’s largest single market.

The EU’s proposal, though still vague, has drawn significant concern, particularly from major emerging economies such as China, Brazil, India and South Africa.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin before talks with EU counterpart Frans Timmermans, Kerry said Washington and Brussels had agreed to consult each other on the issue as they also push for greater international efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions before U.N. climate talks in November.

“We want to make sure that it’s not going to have a counter impact, a negative impact on this process,” Kerry said.

“Nobody wants their businesses disadvantaged” by introducing carbon taxes that businesses elsewhere don’t pay, he said.

“But we do have some concerns about what the downstream impact might be, and we want to understand that fully before jumping on this,” Kerry added. “Our preference would be that every country is joining in in a fair manner in its efforts to reduce emissions sufficiently that we’re all paying the price of avoiding the consequences of the global climate crisis.”

“And so that includes obviously major emitting nations in the world. We all know who they are,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck is a total loss after it erupted in flames near Portage along the Seward Highway.
Truck catches fire along Seward Highway
A tuft of dry grass. With just a minor spark, the Division of Forestry says this could easily...
Division of Forestry explains some odd things that start fires
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Election results will not be updated Monday
Coronavirus.
140 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported from Saturday through Monday
An ice jam on the Buckland River flooded the village of Buckland on May 12. The area is still...
Alaska governor declares disaster in Buckland after ice jam causes flooding

Latest News

Grodin’s son Nicholas said his father died Tuesday at his home in Wilton, Conn. from bone...
Charles Grodin, ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Heartbreak Kid’ star, dies
President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the Ellipse at the White House in Washington,...
Biden to spotlight electric vehicle future he sees for US
New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
Masks come off: Retailer results so far show people are going out, spending
New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
People in New York weigh in on mask-wearing changes
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House...
Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots