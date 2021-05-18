Preparing for wildfire season on the Anchorage Hillside

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s that time of year to be prepared if a grass fire or wildfire flares up, especially for people living in the Anchorage Hillside neighborhood.

A fire can start in a matter of seconds and can engulf an area of land in a matter of minutes.

Keith Guyer is on the Rabbit Creek Community Council. He said fire season is a dangerous time of year and the Hillside doesn’t have fire hydrants, which makes it even more challenging for firefighters.

On Monday the group held a meeting to discuss wildfire season protection and mitigation on the Hillside.

“One of our biggest concerns here in the Hillside is lack of roads and connections, so if something bad did happen there’s just too many choke points, and it’s getting the information out,” Guyer said.

Guyer said to have an evacuation plan in place in case there is a fire and to remember “READY, SET, GO.”

Ready is for: ready for evacuation.

Set means people are ready to go out the door.

Go means leave immediately.

The Rabbit Creek Community Council meets every second Thursday of the month.

