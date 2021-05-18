Senate plans to pass budget quickly, deal with long-term future of the PFD later

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - With hopes that the Alaska Legislature can adjourn before Memorial Day to reconvene later in the summer, the Senate plans to start debating a consolidated version of the operating and capital budget on Tuesday.

Last week, Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued proclamations for two special sessions with the first to start on Thursday, one day after the regular session ends. The first special session would deal with the operating budget and a plan to resolve the long-term future of the Permanent Fund dividend by putting it in the Alaska Constitution.

“That’s just going to take more time,” said Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, on Monday about the governor’s plan. “You don’t have 14 votes in the Senate and 27 votes in the House to get that across the finish line.”

Micciche said the Senate majority caucus wants to pass a consolidated budget bill during the upcoming special session and then adjourn. He added that legislators can then return home, speak to their constituents, hold committee hearings and come back to Juneau in August, ready to vote and pass a complete fiscal plan during the governor’s second special session.

Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich, D-Anchorage, agrees that the priority should be passing a budget and then debating the dividend.

“If you resolve it quickly you don’t have to issue as many pink slips,” he said about the budget. “You don’t have to create uncertainty.”

An operating budget must pass before July 1, the start of the next fiscal year, to avoid disruptions in delivering state services.

The Senate majority caucus is planning to debate the size of the 2021 PFD on the Senate floor as part of the budget, Micciche said. If passed by the Senate, that dividend amount would still need to pass through the House and then be approved by the governor.

The big unanswered question is how to fill the billion-dollar deficit created by Dunleavy’s dividend plan. The governor is has not proposed any new statewide revenue measures.

On Friday, House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, effectively agreed with the timeline described by the Senate president, but stressed that she hadn’t discussed the idea yet with other members of the House majority coalition.

“How can you put a 50% PFD out there with no way to pay for it?” she asked about the governor’s plan.

Dunleavy wants to draw $3 billion from the Permanent Fund to the Constitutional Budget Reserve to act as a bridge for the next few years while legislators debate new revenue options. He also believes Alaska voters should vote on new statewide taxes before they would be implemented.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.