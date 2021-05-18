The tarps have been pulled off the greens at Settlers Bay Golf Course

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is a moment that golfers across Southcentral Alaska look forward too all winter: the tarps have now been pulled at Settlers Bay Golf Course and all greens are expected to be ready for the weekend.

As the maintenance crew pulled back the tarps, one could see the lush green grass that has been protected by the tarps while it grew. However, it was far from easy, according to Superintendent and General Manager Amos Stephens, who said that two of the past three winters have been the hardest on the course in his 22 years of experience.

“The grass took one deep breath and then tried to go five months and it didn’t make it out to well,” Stephens said, smiling.

So Stephens and his maintenance team use tarps to breath life back into the greens. The tarp creates a greenhouse effect that helps raise the temperature by 15 degrees on average. Warming up the soil temperatures is key in the seeds’ germinating and growing past the seeding phase. The tarps also help to keep the seed in place, so the grass will grow evenly.

“The other important thing about the cover is when we are throwing irrigation water, the cover is a barrier to displacement to the seed,” Stephens said. “So the seed is basically getting a trickle effect from the cover, the cover absorbs all the water from the splash of it falling and then it gently falls down on the seed and therefor we don’t have all the displacement and we have a much smoother seed bed.”

Settlers Bay Golf Course is not only trying to grow their greens, but also the game. The course offers what they call “Sunday Family Night” where families can come play for $10. It starts after 5 p.m. on Sundays, is for 9 holes, and families need to be playing with someone under 17.

The course golf professional Becky Gerritsen is also offering two different junior golf clinics in the summer, as well as women’s events. The course also offers a non-committal Wednesday night league. Interested golfers can find more information on Settlers Bay Golf Course at settlersbay.com.

All 18 of the tarps have now been pulled and Settlers Bay is expecting them to be open for play for this coming weekend.

