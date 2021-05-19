56 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, as well as four additional COVID-19-related deaths which occurred recently.

The four people whose recent deaths were tied to the virus were: a Wasilla man in his 60s, a Wasilla woman in her 60s, an Anchorage man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s who was a resident of the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area.

A total of 362 Alaska resident deaths have now been tied to COVID-19. Alaska still has one of the lower COVID-19 death rates in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 56 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, 52 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 18

Ketchikan: 6

Wasilla: 4

Big Lake: 3

Fairbanks: 3

Juneau: 3

Palmer: 3

Eagle River: 2

Bethel: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1

Homer: 1

Kenai: 1

Kodiak: 1

Nome: 1

North Pole: 1

Seward: 1

Soldotna: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

The state also reported four new nonresident cases of COVID-19 — one in Fairbanks, one in Ketchikan and two in Anchorage, one of whom is an oil industry worker.

As of Tuesday, there are 25 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, along with two people being hospitalized for suspected cases, according to the state’s coronavirus response hub. More than 1,540 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for the virus since the pandemic began.

More than 53% of Alaskans age 16 and older have gotten an initial vaccine dose, according to state data, while more than 47% are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates vary widely in different regions of the state: More than 68% of people age 16 and older in the Juneau region are fully vaccinated according to DHSS, while 50% are fully vaccinated in Anchorage and 32.5% are fully vaccinated in the Matanuska-Susitna region.

The statewide alert level when it comes to transmission of the virus remains high, but is on the cusp of heading back down into the intermediate alert level. On Tuesday, the statewide alert level based on the average daily case rate per 100,000 people over the last 14 days was 10.6, according to DHSS. A community is considered in the intermediate alert level when the case rate drops below 10.

Anchorage, the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the City and Borough of Juneau are all in the intermediate alert level.

The state has conducted more than 2.2 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.69%.

