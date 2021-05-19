Active weather makes a return with snow north and rain south

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine has been a real treat this week across Southcentral, but that is quickly coming to an end. While high pressure has been the story as of late, that’s beginning to weaken. This will open the door for the return to active weather across a large portion for the state.

To start, snow is expected to move in across portions of the Slope into Thursday morning. The greatest extent of snow will be above 3000′ for the Southeastern Brooks Range and portions of the Beaufort Sea Coast. This will yield many areas seeing anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow, with higher amounts as you head into the mountains. Accompanying the snow will be a wintry mix leading to the potential for some slick roads. With reduced visibility at times, its important to give yourself time to get where you are going.

Farther south here in Southcentral, high pressure is holding on for one more day. It is weaker, meaning we’re already seeing some cloud cover building back into the region. Although clouds will be with us, temperatures will have no trouble warming back into the mid to upper 50s. As clouds thicken up by afternoon, we’ll also see our winds increase out of the Southeast. These Turnagain Arm winds will gusts upwards of 35 mph, with some localized heavier gusts in higher elevations. While not too terribly windy, make sure you have any loose objects out of the wind.

Starting tonight into Friday, rain will be the story across Southcentral. Rain will mainly impact the coastal regions of Southcentral, with downsloping keeping Anchorage mostly dry. Inland regions will just see some isolated showers through the day Thursday, before we dry out into Friday. While not everyone will see the rain, we all will see cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s to close out the workweek.

Southeast holds onto the sunshine for one more day before clouds begin increasing Thursday. It’ll still be two nice days temperature wise, before the rain returns to close out the week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

