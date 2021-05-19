Anchorage School Board, superintendent discuss district policy on cultural regalia at graduation ceremonies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shortly after its reorganization, and with newly-minted Board President Margo Bellamy at the helm, the Anchorage School Board met Monday evening with several hot-button topics up for consideration, including the allowance of cultural regalia at school graduation events.

That discussion began within the meeting itself even before public testimony started, with a pair of ASD graduates pushing for the board to move toward relaxed restrictions of graduation garb in general, but more specifically, the allowance of Alaska Native-centered accessories and tribal headwear.

The district currently has a policy in place that lets student apply to wear cultural regalia at graduation ceremonies, but that policy came under fire recently when two students were blocked from doing that. The district said it would address the policy.

Public support for that mission was woven in throughout the board’s hours of public comment, in which several people made particularly impassioned cases for removing approval requirements for graduation attire.

“The status quo of not allowing cultural regalia by default is baked into the system,” said one meeting attendee, “so even when the policy is changed from the top, it’s not enforced or even understood at all levels of staff.”

Another person said removal of a student’s cultural accessories should never have happened and should never happen again.

“People of color are tired of having to explain ourselves, trying to bargain for rights and privileges we should’ve had from the get-go,” the testifier said.

One woman had to relive her son’s recent suffering after an incident at a graduation ceremony last week.

“Exactly one week ago, our family’s sealskin graduation cap was taken from my son,” said Ayyu Qassataq, whose son had his custom-made headwear confiscated at West High School’s graduation ceremony. “As I sat there connecting that violation to the bigger picture of Alaska Natives’ historical experiences and education, memories of all our elders endured in boarding schools kept surfacing in my mind.”

Qassataq continued by expanding on the experiences of a close friend, briefly detailing some of the dismay experienced historically by friends and family.

“He’s told of Inupiaq students like me and my son,” she said, “brought (to boarding school) in fur parkas, mukluks, caribou skin pants, meticulously sewn with such care by families, having their clothing stripped and thrown into the furnace. This is living history.”

The fervent testimony is part of what ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop said is now continued work to examine and potentially adjust policy that requires approval of certain graduation wear. While no official action was taken Monday, Bishop acknowledged during her usual address that input on cultural regalia was overwhelmingly in favor of change.

“We’re working to review the process of administrative regulation,” she said. “It is in its infancy. This is the second year it went into action. We want to do an after-action ... and have a celebration of our cultures at graduation, which we haven’t in the past.

“The purpose of the (regulation) did not land on the people it was intended for,” she added, “or in a good way, an effective way, so it is being reviewed and we are spending time with after-action as soon as school is over.”

Qassataq reminded listeners on Monday night of perspective, and how that in itself would change how people view some of the restrictions directly affecting minorities.

“How do they feel that story might change if it came from an Indigenous person’s perspective?” she said. “The roots of this incident are systemic, and so too must be the solutions. Erasure is hidden in plain sight. So how do we take our blinders off?”

