Advertisement

Bear mauls man in Gulkana area, troopers say

A Chitna man was mauled by a bear in the Gulkana area Tuesday. A brown bear is seen in a file...
A Chitna man was mauled by a bear in the Gulkana area Tuesday. A brown bear is seen in a file photo.(Source: Pexels)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 61-year-old Chitna man was mauled by a bear in the Gulkana area on Tuesday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

A trooper dispatch said the man was conducting a land survey in the woods when he was attacked by a suspected brown bear.

At around 11:18 a.m. that day, troopers in Glennallen were informed of a bear mauling near milepost 117 on Richardson Highway.

After troopers and fire rescue personnel found the man, they helped him to the Alaska Pipeline Road, where he was then flown to an Anchorage hospital for his injuries.

Troopers did not find the bear in the area.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sullivan Arena
Thefts at Sullivan Arena may delay hockey team return
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: ASD school board recounts not certified as scheduled
(KTUU)
APD investigating death after human bone found
Alaska cruise season captures glimpse of hope, Norwegian Cruise Line resumes selling tickets to the state
Ballots that are challenged are not opened until issues with the outer envelope can be resolved.
City says more than 2,000 ballots were challenged in mayoral runoff

Latest News

Anchorage School Board.
Anchorage School Board, superintendent discuss district policy on cultural regalia at graduation ceremonies
Open Door Baptist Church occupies former Fantasies on 5th strip club in Anchorage.
Former Anchorage strip club turns into church
A special meeting of the Anchorage Assembly takes place on May 18, 2021.
Special meeting of Anchorage Assembly centers on allocation of $51.6M in federal COVID-19 relief funding
Construction is underway on the Parks Highway near Johnsons Road.
Parks Highway improvements aim to improve road safety