Bear mauls man in Gulkana area, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 61-year-old Chitna man was mauled by a bear in the Gulkana area on Tuesday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

A trooper dispatch said the man was conducting a land survey in the woods when he was attacked by a suspected brown bear.

At around 11:18 a.m. that day, troopers in Glennallen were informed of a bear mauling near milepost 117 on Richardson Highway.

After troopers and fire rescue personnel found the man, they helped him to the Alaska Pipeline Road, where he was then flown to an Anchorage hospital for his injuries.

Troopers did not find the bear in the area.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.