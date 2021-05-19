Advertisement

City says more than 2,000 ballots were challenged in mayoral runoff

Time is running out for voters to fix them
Ballots that are challenged are not opened until issues with the outer envelope can be resolved.
Ballots that are challenged are not opened until issues with the outer envelope can be resolved.(Lauren Maxwell/KTUU)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline is approaching for people to fix their challenged ballots in the Anchorage mayoral runoff election. Deputy Elections Clerk Erika McConnell said approximately 2,400 ballots were challenged in the runoff race, although voters have already fixed many of the problems that kept their votes from being counted.

McConnell said the issue is not with the actual ballot, which is not yet opened, but with the ballot envelope, which has the voter’s signature on it.

“Some ballots are challenged because the voter did not sign,” she said. “Some ballots are challenged because the signature on their ballot envelope does not match the reference signature. And some ballots are challenged because there is no reference signature on file.”

The city sends a letter to people whose ballots are challenged explaining the issue and how to fix it. McConnell said the deadline to respond to the letter is 4:30 p.m. this Friday, May 21. Alternately, people who miss the deadline can attend the Public Session of Canvass when the Election Commission meets at 5 p.m. that same day at the Ship Creek Election Center to consider challenged ballots.

McConnell said people who are wondering if their ballots have been counted, or if there are issues they may be unaware of, can call the city’s voter hotline to find out at 243- VOTE (243-8683).

