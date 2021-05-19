Couple ambushed, tied up by armed robbers at Fla. home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) - After a Florida couple was ambushed by robbers at their home and tied up in front of their 5-year-old daughter, police are searching for the two suspects.

Police say the woman who was targeted was about to take her 5-year-old daughter to school Monday morning when two armed suspects, who had their faces covered, demanded they go back inside the house.

“As soon as they opened the door, they forced them in. Two guys were waiting outside, hidden, and just took them inside the house at gunpoint in their head in front of my niece,” said Yuli Fernandez, the sister of the female victim.

The woman’s husband was at home when the suspects entered.

“I don’t think that they knew that her husband was there, and then, once he saw what they were doing, he said, ‘Oh, I have a watch. Take this, take that,’” Fernandez said.

Detectives say the suspects tied up the couple in front of their daughter. The 5-year-old was not tied up.

“They wanted diamonds and guns and stuff like that, but they really don’t have diamonds,” Fernandez said.

At some point, police say the suspects turned on the husband, assaulting him. He was struck at least once.

“My sister was just praying to them, ‘Please, this is my daughter. If you have a daughter, don’t let her see that,’ when they were beating her husband,” Fernandez said.

The family believes the men were spooked when the cleaners arrived at the home. They fled in the homeowners’ white SUV with valuables and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The husband later jumped over a wall to a neighbor’s house to seek help. About 45 minutes later, police found the SUV abandoned in an alley two blocks west of the victims’ home.

“My sister is a wreck. She’s already very nervous. That’s just how she is,” Fernandez said. “So now, for sure, she’s going to be traumatized to leave her house.”

Police are searching for surveillance video and seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information on the home invasion or the suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

