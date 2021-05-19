Advertisement

Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby zebra

Zebra mom Heidi gave birth to a son on Monday at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Zebra mom Heidi gave birth to a son on Monday at Disney's Animal Kingdom.(Source: Disney Parks, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A magical moment for some guests at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

A zebra gave birth to a baby boy in front of visitors at Disney’s Animal Kingdom near Orlando, Florida.

The newborn foal was born Monday, weighing in at 65 pounds.

Guests riding the theme park’s Kilimanjaro Safaris witnessed the birth.

It’s the first zebra born at Animal Kingdom this year.

Mom Heidi and her striped son will join the park’s zebra herd in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sullivan Arena
Thefts at Sullivan Arena may delay hockey team return
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: ASD school board recounts not certified as scheduled
(KTUU)
APD investigating death after human bone found
Ballots that are challenged are not opened until issues with the outer envelope can be resolved.
City says more than 2,000 ballots were challenged in mayoral runoff
Alaska cruise season captures glimpse of hope, Norwegian Cruise Line resumes selling tickets to the state

Latest News

Billy Porter, 51, who won an Emmy for his HIV-positive character Pray Tell on the FX series,...
No more shame: Billy Porter breaks silence on HIV status
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in...
Medicare for 60-year-olds not guaranteed to be a better deal
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation
Wednesday, May 19 Morning Weather
Wednesday, May 19 Morning Weather