East High’s Laila Tosi is shining in multiple sports

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School athlete Laila Tosi is not only one of the top discus and shot put throwers in the state, but also went to nationals for hockey and won a state championship as a member of East High’s softball team.

“She is a great worker, very hard worker, easy to coach,” said her throwing coach, Jan Michael Leal. “(She’s) very coachable. Even though she is doing all sorts of others sports, she still comes in and puts in 100, 120%.”

Athleticism runs in Tosi’s family. Her brother Tarini Tosi won lineman of the year a few years ago, and now helps out as one of her throwing coaches as well.

Regions for track and field are this weekend and Tosi is looking to win her first state championship for throwing shot and discus.

