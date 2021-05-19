Advertisement

‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.
Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Singer Demi Lovato revealed on Wednesday they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.”

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary,” Lovato announced on Twitter and in an accompanying video, adding they will “officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Lovato said they picked gender-neutral pronouns as “this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.” They added, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

The singer behind such hits as “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Heart Attack” and “Stone Cold” recently shared their personal struggles with mental health and addiction in a YouTube documentary, which followed their journey prior to and following a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sullivan Arena
Thefts at Sullivan Arena may delay hockey team return
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: ASD school board recounts not certified as scheduled
(KTUU)
APD investigating death after human bone found
Alaska cruise season captures glimpse of hope, Norwegian Cruise Line resumes selling tickets to the state
Ballots that are challenged are not opened until issues with the outer envelope can be resolved.
City says more than 2,000 ballots were challenged in mayoral runoff

Latest News

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House looks to OK Jan. 6 riot commission, Senate GOP dubious
LIVE: Biden delivers commencement address at US Coast Guard Academy
He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class...
Biden to give US Coast Guard Academy commencement address