Two storms moving across Alaska, snow and rain in the forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunny and warm conditions held most of Tuesday across Southcentral, but you may have noticed high clouds moving in this afternoon. More clouds are likely later this week, along with chances for rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

Two storms are moving across the state, one that brought snow to Nome this morning, and will bring even more snow to the Brooks Range and slope tomorrow and the second is currently south of the Aleutians. It’s the storm in the northern Pacific that will bring rain to Kodiak Wednesday and to the southern Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound Wednesday night. Clouds will spread north into Anchorage and the valley Wednesday afternoon and we too will see chances for light rain showers Thursday and Friday.

This storm moves on to the east by Saturday afternoon and we’ll be back to mostly sunny, dry, and warm weather across Southcentral Sunday afternoon.

Have a great start to your Wednesday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

