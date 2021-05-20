1 dead, 1 injured by head-on collision along Glenn Highway in Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said one person died and another was injured by a head-on collision that took place along Glenn Highway, about 16 miles west of Tolsona, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a trooper dispatch on Wednesday evening, 39-year-old Derek Koso of Eagle River and 45-year-old Charis Gray of Valdez were both sent to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer for their injuries. Koso, however, died at the hospital from the injuries he sustained in the crash. There was no update on Gray’s condition in the announcement.

The agency received notice of the two-vehicle collision just before 6 p.m. The Bureau of Highway Patrol investigated the crash at the scene. The bureau’s preliminary investigation said that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Koso, traveling southbound crossed the centerline colliding head-on into a 2018 Jeep Compass, driven by Gray, traveling northbound.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check in for updates.

