Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured by head-on collision along Glenn Highway in Southeast Alaska

Alaska State Troopers said a vehicle traveling southbound on Glenn Highway crossed the...
Alaska State Troopers said a vehicle traveling southbound on Glenn Highway crossed the centerline colliding head-on into another vehicle traveling northbound, resulting in one death and one injury.(KTVF)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said one person died and another was injured by a head-on collision that took place along Glenn Highway, about 16 miles west of Tolsona, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a trooper dispatch on Wednesday evening, 39-year-old Derek Koso of Eagle River and 45-year-old Charis Gray of Valdez were both sent to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer for their injuries. Koso, however, died at the hospital from the injuries he sustained in the crash. There was no update on Gray’s condition in the announcement.

The agency received notice of the two-vehicle collision just before 6 p.m. The Bureau of Highway Patrol investigated the crash at the scene. The bureau’s preliminary investigation said that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Koso, traveling southbound crossed the centerline colliding head-on into a 2018 Jeep Compass, driven by Gray, traveling northbound.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chitina man was mauled by a bear in the Gulkana area Tuesday. A brown bear is seen in a file...
Chitina man in ‘good condition’ after being mauled by bear near Gulkana area
Some Anchorage businesses still require masks to enter.
A mix of rules for mask wearing is causing confusion in Anchorage
Open Door Baptist Church occupies former Fantasies on 5th strip club in Anchorage.
Former Anchorage strip club turns into church
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson still in the lead as ballots trickle in
Alaska DHSS
Cyberattack against state health department disrupts services

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers said 58-year-old Craig Burns and 34-year-old Alicia Thomas were found...
2 dead in single-vehicle rollover crash in Tok, troopers say
Rain, wind and cooler temperatures return to southcentral
Rain, wind and cooler temperatures returns to Southcentral
Undated screenshot of a hospital bed inside Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Man who survived bear mauling near Gulkana details harrowing experience from hospital bed
The Alaska Senate debates the budget and the PFD during the final hours of the regular...
Alaska Senate passes budget with $2,300 PFD, but House approval still needed