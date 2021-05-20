2 dead in single-vehicle rollover crash in Tok, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people who were not wearing seatbelts died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Tok on Wednesday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers.

A Wednesday evening trooper dispatch said the occupants that were found dead inside the vehicle are 58-year-old Craig Burns and 34-year-old Alicia Thomas. Troopers said alcohol consumption possibly played a role in the crash.

At around 7:44 a.m., the agency said it received reports of the rollover, which occurred on Sourdough Lane near Midnight Sun Drive. Upon their arrival at the scene, troopers said they found a mangled 2008 Ford Ranger in a ditch resting on its driver’s side.

The dispatch noted the vehicle was presumed to have been traveling eastbound on the lane when it lost control, based on yaw marks found on the gravel road. Troopers said the pickup truck drove off the road and then rolled into a ditch.

Tok’s emergency medical services personnel helped remove Burns and Thomas from the wreckage. Their bodies will be examined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the dispatch.

The next of kin for both individuals have been notified, the agency said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check in for updates.

